Champs first up for men's volleyball

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

It will be an uphill battle for Team Fiji Men’s volleyball side tonight when they face defending champions Tahiti.

Our team comes into the 2023 Pacific Games unseeded team having not been part of the competition in the last two Games.

Team Manager Myron Williams says coming in as underdogs is a good thing.

He says they don’t have a target on their back and it’s humbling for the team.

Williams says they know there’re a lot of expectations for the sport in general from everyone in the team and back home.

The team’s aim this year according to Williams is to make the podium.

Team Fiji Men’s Volleyball was last medalled at the 1999 Pacific Games winning silver.

Fiji has never won a gold medal in the sport at the Games.

The team faces Tahiti at 8 tonight at the Friendship Hall in Honiara.

They’ll meet American Samoa at 1pm tomorrow and Tuvalu at 6pm Monday.

Their final group match is against Papua New Guinea on Tuesday at 6pm.

