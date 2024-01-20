Car Show aims to raise funds

During a gathering over a bowl of Kava, a group of friends brainstormed the concept of hosting a car show to raise funds for charitable causes.

Sanjit Sharma, a member of the organizing team from New Zealand, shared that their car club, Riding Dirty Fiji, is committed to making a positive impact by assisting the less fortunate and those who are unwell within their community.

“We are going big and we want to use this car platform to raise funds and awareness for the needy people and the unfortunate”

Sharma expresses his hope to organize more car shows in the future, as they were able to provide financial assistance from their first car show in Nadi.

“Last car show we helped a disable person with his dialysis and all, so we are looking for similar kind of situations in the future as well”

The club hoped to have their second car show today at the HFC Bank Stadium but was unfortunate as the weather was unfavourable.