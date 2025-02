Bluewater Boxing Promotion Promoter Mohammed Sameer Khan has assured Mikaele Ravalaca that he will get Runqi Zhou to fight him in May.

Zhou, who last fought the late Ubayd Haider in Nadi last year will return to Fiji to fight Ravalaca.

Mikaele Ravalaca defeated Mohammed Ali last night and said that he is willing to fight anyone as long as the pay is good.

Article continues after advertisement

Ravalaca is now the lightweight champion of Fiji.