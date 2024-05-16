Wright aims to gain Fiji fans post-fight with Hill

Jyl Wright

Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill’s opponent, Jyl Wright, has expressed confidence in his ability to counter Hill in this weekend’s South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

He says he’s watched a few videos and isn’t worried about facing him on his home turf.

Wright adds that he’s aware of the power a supportive home crowd holds and hopes to secure some Fijian fans when the night wraps up on Saturday.

“I know what I have to do to get his decision and obviously the fan base is going to be at the top of it and hopefully by the end of it I have secured some more Fijian fans.”

He says they’ve been in a 10-week camp and completed 130 rounds of sparring sessions leading up to this weekend’s competition.

Wright adds that he isn’t predicting how this Saturday will go, but he’s eager to see how Hill will handle his power, speed, and movements.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion will be on this Saturday at 4pm.