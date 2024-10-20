William Scull outpoints Shishkin to claim IBF belt

William Scull [Source: SB Nation]

William Scull’s 27-month campout as the IBF #1 contender paid off, as he won the vacant super middleweight title by unanimous decision over Vladimir Shishkin in Falkensee, Germany.

Much of the intrigue for this fight centered on how Scull would look, as he’s spent over two years fighting 6 or 8 rounders as infrequently as possible, doing nothing that might even slightly risk his mandatory position. And, the takeaway from this victory is that Scull has something, but that something isn’t anything that will win hearts or sell tickets.

Scull (23-0, 9 KO) definitely fought a Cuban style, in the traditional and not complimentary sense. He showed good timing, good movement and management of distance. Lots of holding, but he also slipped punches very well and seldom let anything through an active guard.

Shishkin (16-1, 10 KO) may have been hurt a bit in the 5th round, and his eyes started showing visible swelling and bruising in the second half of the fight. But, he wasn’t so much beaten up as he was frustrated and negated. Scull’s style made sure few of the rounds were obvious and clear. But, he was the one landing cleanly, even if he threw half as often, while Shishkin seldom found much more than the guard, or the space where Scull’s head had been a moment earlier.

Scull was hurt early in the 12th, and showed all sorts of veteran tactics to slow the pace.

He spit the mouthpiece, walked away from the action twice, then got even more aggressive with his clinching. Scull even slumped to the canvas in the clinch at one point to try and burn off the final few seconds. Borderline 10-8 round for Shishkin, but even a 10-8 score wouldn’t have changed the outcome.

Official scores were 116-113, 116-112, and 115-113, with Bad Left Hook having it unofficially 116-112 for Scull.