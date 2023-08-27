Usyk knocks out Dubois in round nine

[Source: BBC]

Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois in round nine of heavyweight world title fight in Poland

Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Britain’s Daniel Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world titles.

Usyk, fighting in front of a partisan 40,000-strong crowd in Poland, knocked Dubois down at the end of round eight.

Article continues after advertisement

And in the next round, a tiring Dubois was sent to the canvas again and failed to beat the count.

Usyk took several minutes to recover in round five after being hit with a punch that the referee deemed to be low.

More to follow.