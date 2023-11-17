Senidoko, Vatubua to headline Toe-to Toe Boxing Promotion event

Sekeli ‘The Bullet’ Senidoko and Renold Vatubua will headline the Toe to Toe Boxing Promotions event in Suva this weekend.

The event will feature seven other bouts, promising to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Senidoko and Vatubua will face off in the cruiserweight division.

In other cruiserweight bouts, Apisai ‘The Prince’ Raciga will clash with Paulo Ratumaikoro, while Saimoni Navosa will go toe-to-toe with Lesio ‘Dynamite’ Baleikasavu.

In two exciting super middleweight bouts, Junior ‘The Rock’ Feroz goes up against Mathew Rotuma while Ezra Volavola will take on Nikesh ‘The Blade’ Prasad.

In the heavyweight category, Isaiah Nataba will clash with Apisalome Vidovi.

Saimoni Ratu will meet Masitoqi Rokotuva in a lightweight 6×3 minute contest.

In a 4×3 round bout, Zulfiekar Ali will meet Nitin Lal, while the veteran exhibition fight will see Wahid ‘The King’ Khan and Opeti ‘The Prince’ Tagi go to battle.

The event will begin at 5pm tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena.