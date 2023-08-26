Rokobuli eyes for Gold in Pacific Games

Elia Rokobuli, a 24-year old boxer

Elia Rokobuli, a 24-year old boxer, is determined to win a gold medal in the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands this year.

Despite not achieving the desired result in the Commonwealth Games, he has set his mind to achieving more in September.

Elia acknowledges that he learned valuable lessons from that particular outing.

Article continues after advertisement

“I didn’t win anything. I know it’s really hard to face people that is really good with boxing. My aim this year is to win a gold medal”

Juggling training with work is challenging, but he is willing to make sacrifices to achieve his goal.

He admires former professional boxer Mike Tyson and is dedicated to his daily training.

Elia is expecting a great showdown in November.