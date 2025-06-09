Promising future for local amateur boxing

FAB President Panapasa Daunakamakama.

Fiji Amateur Boxing’s strong showing at the Queensland International Open Golden Gloves highlights the country’s boxing talent and the need for quality coaching.

FAB President Panapasa Daunakamakama says Fijians have the natural build and power for boxing, just like in rugby.

At the Australian Golden Gloves, Fiji won two gold and three silver medals.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve always explained to the boys, we also have the DNA in us especially for boxing, just like rugby. We have the flair, the physique. So just to get proper coaching has taken us to another level.”

This success is under coach Cam Todd, a New Zealand-born trainer with a history of producing champions and Olympians.

Daunakamakama believes with more internationally accredited coaches, Fiji can dominate boxing in the Pacific region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.