Paul meets former champion Joshua in December Miami bout

Jake Paul. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in an eight-round professional heavyweight bout on December 19 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, Most Valuable Promotions announced on Monday.

Paul, 28, will face arguably the most accomplished opponent of his career in 36-year-old Joshua, a two-time holder of the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

The event is set to be streamed globally on Netflix and marks Paul’s second live appearance on the streaming platform following last year’s win over Mike Tyson.

Joshua, a 2012 Olympic gold medallist and two-time unified world champion, has a 28-4 record with 25 knockouts.

However, he lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk and was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September last year in an IBF heavyweight title bout – his last professional fight.

Joshua said there would be “no mercy” when he enters the ring to face Paul.

