Key challenges and new policies in boxing

The Chair of the Boxing Commission of Fiji, Adi Narayan, has shed light on significant challenges facing professional boxing in the country, as well as introducing new mandatory policies aimed at improving the sport’s standards.

One of the primary concerns raised is the lack of insurance coverage for professional boxers in Fiji.

According to Narayan, no insurance company in the country is willing to underwrite professional boxing due to the high-risk nature of the sport.

“It’s a combat sport, high risk, brutal, so there is no insurance program in Fiji that we can insure our boxers.”

In addition to addressing the insurance issue, the BCF has announced a major policy change aimed at promoting integrity and safety in the sport.

Beginning in 2025, all professional boxers will be required to undergo mandatory drug testing before competing.

This new policy marks a significant step towards ensuring a fair and clean competitive environment in Fiji’s boxing scene. With these measures in place, the BCF aims to tackle the challenges and elevate professional boxing standards in the country.