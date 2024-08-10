Hill trumps over Roy Ser at boxing showdown

Winston Hill “the real deal” has beaten his opponent Ni-Vanuata Champion Roy Ser at the main bout of the South Pacific Boxing promotion “”Rumble in Labasa,” held at Subrail Park this afternoon.

Hillshows his relentless punching style throughout the three rounds to prove his worth in the match.

He says that his game plan was to try to lead each round with constant scoring jabs, which came out a success.

“I want to give all praise and glory to our father in heaven. Jesus Christ is king, and without him none of this would be possible. I am a warrior of God, a follower of Christ, and I want to thank all the people of Labasa for coming out.”

Ni-Vanuatu Champion Roy Cher has also acknowledged the friendly North crowd for all the support, and he did feel the strong punches from Hill, but he surely had other plans to better his skills and looks forward to fighting again in Fiji.

Hill has also acknowledged that the more competitions that’s able to be held in Labasa, amateur, and professional, the more exposure fighters get and the better they would become.

Meanwhile in other title bout, Ubayd Haider retains his super featherweight title after defeating Saimoni Ratu, while the new flyweight champion is Shelvin Chand and Kali Vakalalabure is the new super welterweight winner.