Heavyweight giants set for battle

[Source: BBC]

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic concluded their pre-fight interactions with a handshake during the weigh-ins ahead of their UFC 309 heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York. The gesture followed an earlier refusal by Jones to shake Miocic’s hand at a news conference on Thursday.

The weigh-ins took place in front of an enthusiastic crowd, with Jones, the defending champion, weighing in at 237.6 pounds, 11 pounds lighter than his opponent, Miocic. At 37 years old, Jones enters the bout against the 42-year-old former champion with confidence.

Adding a historical touch to the event, the fighters used the same scales employed during Muhammad Ali’s iconic 1974 bout with Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden, brought out from a museum for this occasion.

Jones lingered after the weigh-ins, engaging with fans by posing for photos and playfully shadowboxing on stage. In contrast, Miocic exited swiftly, keeping his focus on the impending fight.

The UFC has billed the matchup as one of the biggest heavyweight bouts in the promotion’s history, generating excitement among fans and setting the stage for a memorable night.