Fiji junior boxers benefit from more ring time

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association says it plans to hold regular competitions for junior fighters to help improve the standard of the sport in the country.

FABA Competition Manager Ana Ledua says this as a group of junior boxers from New Zealand are in country for a two-day competition with local counterparts.

Ledua says the action has been impressive in the ring from both camps at the Captain Stanley Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay.

“We’ve got 45 boxers from New Zealand, from four clubs, on the invitation of our new coach, Cameron Todd. It’s just been a wonderful experience for both Fiji and New Zealand boxers.”



FABA Competition Manager Ana Ledua

Ledua says having more ring time will not only boost our young, local boxer’s skills but their confidence as well.