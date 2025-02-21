Fiery words fuel Ravalaca-Ali bout

[Photo: Mohammad Ali facing off with Mikaele Ravalaca Junior]

The war of words has escalated between lightweight boxers Mikaele Ravalaca and Mohammed Ali.

This main bout is shaping up to be the highlight of the night, with both fighters promising a memorable showdown at the Blue Water Boxing Promotions event this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Ravalaca ignited the pre-fight hype by initially stating his intention to give fans their money’s worth, suggesting he wouldn’t aim for a first-round knockout even if the opportunity arose.

“I will give him time, time for the first round. I want the fans to enjoy the fight. I don’t want to make him sleep on the first round. If he wobbles in the first round, I’ll tell him, wait it’s too early, not now. I’ll make him pay.”

However, his comments have since taken a more aggressive turn.

Ravalaca spoke about his mental preparation for the fight, and the importance of mental fortitude alongside physical training.

He’s confident his record, including four knockouts in five wins, speaks for itself.

Ali has responded with fiery words of his own, dismissing Ravalaca’s boasts and asserting his own readiness for the challenge.

“He might be sleeping a lot in the night. He can only dream about knocking me down. This is not your easy opponent, bro. I am so tough. You will feel me and also my punches. And you will know what I am made of. When it’s fight time in the ring.”

The stage is set for a potentially explosive encounter between these two lightweight rivals.

