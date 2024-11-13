Family shares Haider’s journey from scholar to fighter

The family of the late boxer Ubayd Haider shared emotional memories, revealing how his boxing journey began against his mother’s wishes.

Known for his academic abilities from a young age, Haider’s mother had always envisioned a different path for him, encouraging him to focus on his studies.

Younger brother, Briendel Singh, recalled that despite excelling in academics and finishing at the top of his class in primary school, Haider found his calling in boxing and ultimately devoted himself to the sport.

Briendel Singh

“My mother used to lecture him to stop boxing because he had a great mind. In academics, he was smarter than all of us. He came first in class.”

Haider’s family members reflected on his drive to honor them and the nation, explaining how he saw boxing as a way to represent Fiji on an international stage.

The family’s recollections come as the country mourns Haider’s passing, recognizing the talent and tenacity that defined his life and career.