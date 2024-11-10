Ennis defends IBF welterweight title

[Source: DAZN]

Jaron Ennis solidified his place among the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world this afternoon, defending his IBF Welterweight title in a dominant performance against Karen Chukhadzhian.

Over 12 action-packed rounds, Ennis showcased his speed, power and tactical brilliance, controlling the fight from start to finish.

Despite Chukhadzhian’s resilience, Ennis’ relentless pressure and sharp precision left little doubt as to who was the superior fighter.

After the final bell, the judges awarded Ennis a unanimous decision with scorecards reading 119-107, 117-109 and 116-110.

With this victory, Ennis further cemented his reputation as a rising star in the welterweight division, continuing to build momentum toward even bigger challenges.