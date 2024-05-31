Dream run ends for Saratibau

[File Photo]

Team Fiji boxer Amini Saratibau’s dream run at the Olympic Games qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand has come to an end.

This as Saratibau lost via points decision to his Dominican Republic opponent last night.

Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd says Saratibau fought strong but could not get the better against his much experienced opponent.

Article continues after advertisement

Todd says judging from his overall performance at the meet, Saratibau finished in the top 10 out of the 60-odd boxers who competed at the qualifiers.

Saratibau has only fought in 23 amateur bouts in his short career and Todd says this is a remarkable achievement, given that he was going up against boxers with over 100 fights under their belts.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Daunakamakama also lost her bout in the 57kg via a split points decision to her opponent from Vietnam.