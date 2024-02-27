Crotty pushing for Team GB Olympic selection

George Crotty

A well-renowned amateur boxer from Great Britain is in the country as part of the touring British Royal Marines squad.

George Crotty, who is pushing for a spot in Great Britain’s squad to the Paris Olympics this year, is part of the 26-member squad that is touring the country to take on local amateur boxers.

The 29-year-old says the experience will help him in his quest for an Olympic ticket.

“I’ve been doing a couple of weeks training with the squad, they learn of me and I learn of them, good to do that, get a couple of bouts over here against a different style, I’ve never boxed anyone from Fiji before in the international scene so it’s always good to box in as many countries and in different styles as possible and get that experience ready for the Olympics.”

Having worked with a few Fijians in the Royal Marines, Crotty is happy to get a chance to visit the country and get a taste of the culture.

Meanwhile the Royal Marines will take on a Fiji Selection squad in a 17-bout contest on Friday at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Engineers Regiment in Cunningham from midday.