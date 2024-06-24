Buewater Boxing donates 30% profits to charity

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru thanked Blue Water Boxing Promotion for organizing a charity boxing event over the weekend.

He expressed appreciation to the large turnout, noting that supporters were not only enjoying boxing but also supporting a good cause.

Saukuru says it was heart-warming to see organizations working together to positively impact the community.

He thanked the promoters for donating 30% of the event’s profits to the Old People’s Home.

Saukuru says he is committed to supporting all sports in the country and he believes it has the power to unite the nation.