Bright future for amateur boxing

The future of amateur boxing in Fiji is very bright and there’s so much upcoming boxers can look forward to according to Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill.

For the first time in history, the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association was able to send a junior and youth contingent to Samoa for the Oceania Youth Junior Championship last month.

Hill adds this is history in the making.

“All respect to the Amateur Boxing Association for making this happen. Creating this pathway for grassroots level to safely navigate their amateur boxing career, providing a platform for them to perform and just grow.”

Boxing, while still a minor sport in Fiji, is on the rise, according to Hill.

He adds that winning the welterweight title over the weekend demonstrates the value of amateur boxing experience.

Meanwhile, the next Lewis Hill Boxing Promotion event will be held next month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.