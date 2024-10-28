Boxing commission to set up inquiry

The Fiji Boxing Commission will initiate an independent inquiry to look at issues surrounding last weekend’s South Pacific Boxing Promotion in Nadi.

Commission Chair, Adi Narayan confirms that while drug use allegations are being directed at boxer Rungi Zhou, the responsibility for oversight, including drug testing, lay with the promoter Freddy Chand.

“Promoter was the one organizing the program, the commission is only there to manage the program to ensure they are in compliance with the rules and regulations of professional boxing. We are going to do our own investigation, we will appoint a commission of enquiry to look into this particular contest and issues surrounding this contest, we are not taking this lightly,” said Narayan.

Narayan says the findings of the investigation will be made public later next week.