Boxers step up preparations ahead of event

The belt for the main bout in the Kiran Boxing Promotions has arrived in the country.

The main bout is between Jese “The Hitman Ravudi and Ronald “The Terminator” Naidu.

WBF Supervisor Simon Naushad says the arrival of the belt will be a boost to the boxers who have been preparing for the past few weeks.

“This is an immense professional achievement towards Fiji and I hope all of you will come in numbers to support and enjoy this boxing event which is expected to be a thriller.”

Naushad says they are also planning a special event on the day which will commemorate Fiji’s 50th independence.

The event will be held on the 14th of next month in Prince Charles Park.