Beast and Junior Binnu tested by amateurs

Professional boxers, James Singh and Junior Binnu have been having some warm up fights with some of our amateur fighters’ recently.

This is part of Fiji amateur boxing team’s preparations for the International Tri Nations tournament that will be held on Friday and Saturday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Getting much needed tests before competition day is something our amateur boxers need before facing Australian and Samoan fighters.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd says it has been a great learning experience for his boxers and the professionals.

“We’ve had some of the pro who have approached me they wanted some extra sparring I think they’re starting to see the value and they realizing the quality we have now so it’s great, with Binnu Singh I think he has come in two or three times sparring with our younger guys, it’s good for them to see where there are and it’s good for him to get some extra rounds I know James(Singh) has come in for a session.”

Junior Binnu is preparing for his Kings Boxing Promotions main fight against Runqi Zhou at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on July 19th.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Tri Nations Boxing live on FBC 2 on Friday and Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.