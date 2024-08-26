Boletakanakadavu hopes to inspire young athletes

Sportswoman of the Year nominee Kesaia Boletakanakadavu hopes to continue making a positive impact in the community, particularly as a mentor for young female athletes in the country.

She is one of 12 women nominated for the top female athlete prize at the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards.

The former Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School sprinter says being nominated came as a surprise, knowing there are many talented female athletes in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“My coach messaged me that I was nominated for sportswoman of the year, I wasn’t expecting that so yeah I was excited to be nominated.”

However, the Kadavu lass is over the moon with her nomination.

She adds that this opportunity makes her especially proud, as young female athletes look up to her for inspiration.

Boletakanakadavu is nominated alongside Fiji Paralympian Naibili Vatunisolo, Catherine Fabiano from Hockey, Netball’s Unaisi Rauluni, Elenoa Vatetei from Outrigger, Special Olympian Miliana Nagasau, Talei Holmes from Rugby League, Reapi Uluinasa from Rugby Union, Alison Yee from Squash, Swimming’s Kelera Mudunasoko, Taekwondo’s Lolohea Naitau and Miriama Taletawa from Weightlifting.

The Fiji Sports Awards will be held this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.