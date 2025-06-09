Birdland Brothers crowned youth champions

Brisk Birdland Brothers from Kadavu have been crowned BRED Bank Youth champions after edging Village Boys 19–12 in an exciting Cup Final at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The youth final delivered a high-tempo contest, with both sides trading physical exchanges and showcasing the depth of grassroots rugby talent on display throughout the tournament.

Birdland Brothers proved clinical when it mattered most, taking their chances to build a narrow but decisive lead.

Village Boys stayed in the fight until the final whistle, applying pressure and forcing defensive stands, but Birdland’s composure and discipline saw them close out the match to seal the title.

The victory marks a significant achievement for the Kadavu-based side, underlining the strength of youth rugby pathways outside the main centres and highlighting the Coral Coast Fiji 7s as a key platform for emerging talent.

