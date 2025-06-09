Bia takes chair as Fiji leads regional sports talks

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia has stepped into a key leadership role after being appointed chairman of the 12th Melanesian Spearhead Group Sports Ministers Meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

The appointment highlights Fiji’s growing influence in shaping regional sports policies and development across Melanesia.

Bia, who is leading Fiji’s delegation to the meeting, says his selection was both an honour and a responsibility to strengthen collaboration among MSG nations.

“God doesn’t call the qualified, He qualifies those he calls,”

Bia also acknowledged Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru for his confidence in delegating him to represent Fiji at this high-level forum.

The 12th MSG Sports Ministers Meeting, which begins tomorrow, is expected to focus on enhancing youth engagement, sports infrastructure and pathways for athletes within the region.

Fiji’s leadership in this dialogue underlines its commitment to advancing sports as a driver of unity, health and opportunity across Melanesia.

