Better days ahead for Suva Darts Association

Better days are ahead for the Suva Darts Association.

The sport that has been inactive since 2021 has bigger and better plans next year.

President, Edward Roxburgh believes Fiji has immense talent in darts.

He adds they did not have protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the interests of players dying.

“Mainly because we didn’t have our protocols in place for COVID and that was pretty strict and venues because we were all enclosed in an area. So it was pretty tough. ”

The 48-year-old says they are blessed and grateful to have business partners who are willing to help revive and take the sport to greater heights.