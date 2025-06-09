WNBA offers $1M max base salary plus revenue sharing

[Source: Reuters]

The latest proposal made by the WNBA in collective bargaining negotiations with the players’ union would guarantee a $1 million base in salary for players on max deals, ESPN reported.

The total earnings for max players could exceed $1.2 million when factoring in revenue sharing, which would surpass the league’s previous proposal that had max salaries around $1.1 million between salary and a revenue-sharing piece.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association rejected that proposal roughly two weeks ago, and the league and union agreed Sunday to extend their deadline six weeks till Jan. 9, 2026. It was the second extension since the end of the 2025 season.

Per ESPN, the newest proposal would lead to a $5 million salary cap in 2026, and it would grow annually along with revenue growth throughout the length of the CBA. The minimum salary for 2026 would be $225,000.

Team salary caps were $1.5 million in 2025.

The players’ side has been asking for a cap that was tied to league revenue growth rather than staying flat throughout the length of the deal.

The union has not yet responded publicly to the league’s latest proposal.

