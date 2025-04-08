Unrivaled 'almost broke even' in inaugural season

[ Source: Reuters ]

Unrivaled “almost broke even” in the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, commissioner Micky Lawler said.

Lawler told Front Office Sports that the startup circuit, founded and owned by players, earned more than $27 million in revenues in 2025 and could turn a profit as soon as next year.

“We almost broke even in the first year,” Lawler said. “We know there’s more that we can do.”

Article continues after advertisement

Revenues came largely from a lucrative medial deal with TNT, plus an impressive roster of corporate sponsors and about $1.5 million in merchandise sales. The league spent about $7 million on salaries, with the 36 players (on six teams) averaging about $200,000.

The league’s games averaged 221,000 viewers, peaking at 377,000 for a game between the Lunar Owls and Mist BC. Rose BC’s victory against Vinyl BC in the March 17 championship game drew 364,000.

All the Unrivaled games were played in an 850-capacity arena at the league’s Miami headquarters.

Potential sources of revenue growth as the league moves forward include adding more seats for spectators and playing games in other cities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.