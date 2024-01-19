Second Warriors' game postponed after death of assistant coach Milojevic

[Source: Reuters]

Golden State Warriors’ match against the Dallas Mavericks scheduled for today has been postponed after the death on Wednesday of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said in a statement.

Serbian 46-year-old Milojevic died after suffering a heart attack during a private team dinner on Tuesday.

The Belgrade native was in his third season as an assistant coach with Golden State after helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship.

Article continues after advertisement

The NBA on Wednesday postponed the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz set for later that day.

Warriors are 12th in the Western Conference standings.