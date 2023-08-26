Samba style: Brazil get the party started with strong performance

[ Source : www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup]

Brazil were all business for their first FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game against Iran, not taking their foot off the gas pedal in a 100-59 victory.

The victors proved to be ready for a meticulous effort on defense, which in turn allowed Brazil to showcase some beautiful basketball in the open court. Marcelinho Huertas led an impressive offensive effort and became the third player to reach the milestone of 100 World Cup assists since data was recorded in 1994.

Turning point: Brazilian guards were a load to deal with for Iran, driving and dishing all game long. Yago Santos and Raul Neto took matters in their own hands from the very first seconds and sparked a 22-4 run that was too much for Iran to recover from.

The South Americans sustained their stifling execution to open up a commanding 57-25 cushion at half-time and never looked back.

TCL Player of the Game: Bruno Caboclo was one of the main beneficiaries from Brazil’s creative guards as the big man scored his side’s first 10 points and utilized those beautiful dimes to create a nice highlight reel for himself.

Caboclo finished the game with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in just 20 minutes of play. As a matter of fact, Brazil showed a balanced effort as five players scored in double digits and all 12 on the scoresheet.

Iran legend Hamed Haddadi came off the bench and created out of the post to open up the game for others. The centre contributed with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 16 minutes in the defeat.

Stats don’t lie: Brazil’s serious attention to detail on defence created great offence. The FIBA AmeriCup 2022 runners-up had 21 points off turnovers in the first half to Iran’s five. Moreover, their free-flowing game led to easy looks and 26 points in the paint in the first 20 minutes.

Bottom line: Brazil only reminded us about their ability to compete for first place in Group G. This game will serve as a nice preparation for them before they face Spain on Monday, however, a freak injury to Raul Neto in the third quarter might be very difficult to overcome.

Iran has no choice but to regroup from this blowout and come out more ready for their Monday game against Cote d’Ivoire.

They said: “Brazil showed a high commitment from the very beginning. We were the total opposite in the first half. The first-half score doesn’t show the real difference between both teams. Our concentration level increased in the second half. We played a close game in some moments. Of course, 40 points is too big of a difference, but it’s due to the first half. It’s important to recover from this. We are in a strong group, but we still have an aim to make the Olympics or the Olympic Qualifiers.” – Hakan Demir, Iran head coach

“We started the game so badly, not focusing on defence and offence. In the second half, we played a little bit better. It was the first game for all of our young players, who have no experience. It was a good game for them to get some experience. But we have to try to get better for the next match.” – Hamed Haddadi, Iran

“We had a lot of good transition play both on offence and defence. The solidarity of the team was the key to this win. We have to continue with the same for the next match. We know that defence will make a difference in this tournament. We have a challenge for all of the games to be better on defence.” – Gustavo de Conti, Brazil head coach

“We started with really good energy and execution on defence and offence. I think that for the first game, we did very well. Everybody got on the court and could get some minutes.” – Bruno Caboclo, Brazil