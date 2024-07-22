Michael King, Padres baffle Guardians

[Source: Reuters]

Michael King took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his latest stellar start and Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run double as the San Diego Padres sent the Cleveland Guardians to a rare home-series loss with Sunday’s 2-1 victory.

Angel Martinez tallied Cleveland’s first hit against King (8-6) when he dumped a single into shallow center field to lead off the seventh with San Diego ahead 2-0. Martinez later scored on Josh Naylor’s groundout.

King allowed two hits along with a walk while striking out six over seven innings. The right-hander recorded his fourth consecutive start in which he allowed one earned run.

The Guardians have totaled three hits in their past two games after posting 11 in Friday’s 7-0 series-opening win. Mired in an 8-13 rut, American League Central-leading Cleveland has scored 17 runs while losing six of its past eight games.

Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley hit home runs and Seattle snapped a five-game skid and moved into a virtual tie for first place in the AL West with a victory over visiting Houston.

Right-hander Bryan Woo (4-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings for the victory. He allowed two runs on four hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. Andres Munoz struck out the side in the ninth for his 16th save of the season.

Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle and Jeremy Pena also homered for the Astros. Alvarez became just the second player in the 25-year history of T-Mobile Park to accomplish the feat after the Oakland Athletics’ Miguel Tejada did so in 2001.

Nico Hoerner scored the tying run in the ninth and drove in the winning run in the 10th to give host Chicago a win against Arizona, avoiding a sweep in a three-game series.