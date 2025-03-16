Kristaps Porzingis' return sparks Celtics past Nets

[Source: Reuters]

Kristaps Porzingis returned from a viral infection and scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Boston Celtics continued their recent dominance over the Brooklyn Nets by holding on for a 115-113 victory Saturday night in New York.

After missing eight games, Porzingis helped the Celtics (49-19) improve to 13-1 in their last 14 regular-season meetings with the Nets (22-45). In his first game since Feb. 26 against the Detroit Pistons, the center made 9-of-16 shots, including 4 of 6 in the fourth.

Jayson Tatum added 20 as the Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games despite nearly blowing an 11-point lead one night after becoming the NBA’s third team to clinch a playoff berth.

Article continues after advertisement

Payton Pritchard added 22 off the bench while Jrue Holiday and Sam Hauser chipped in 11 apiece. The Celtics saw a quiet night from Jaylen Brown, who was held to eight points.

The Nets lost for the 10th time in 11 games after their late comeback bid fell short.

Cameron Johnson scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn and Keon Johnson added 21. Jalen Wilson and Maxwell Lewis added 15 apiece as Brooklyn shot 46.7 percent and hit 20 3-pointers.

Tatum scored 11 as the Celtics shot 59.1 percent and held a 30-27 lead through the opening quarter. Brown hit a 3-pointer to give Boston its first double-digit lead at 41-31 with 8:59 left, then Tatum’s hook shot opened a 55-34 edge with 4:12 to go. The Nets rallied to cut the Celtics’ lead to 12 by halftime.

Brooklyn continued chipping away in the third. The Nets pulled within 76-71 on a 3-pointer by Keon Johnson with 4:36 left, then Lewis’ dunk with two seconds left made it 86-81 entering the fourth.

Porzingis thrived early in the fourth while Tatum rested and his 3-pointer opened a 100-92 lead. Pritchard hit a three to push the lead to 112-101 with 2:44 left, but the Celtics allowed nine straight points until Pritchard sank two free throws with 8.9 seconds left.

Johnson’s 3-pointer sliced the lead to 114-113 with 4.5 seconds left, but Pritchard added a free throw with 2.9 seconds to go.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.