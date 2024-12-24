Kon sets sights on overseas talent

[File Photo]

Former national rep and Pacific Games gold medalist Jordan Lum Kon is hoping to bring in more overseas-based players to compete in exhibition matches in Fiji over the next few years.

The 33-year-old brought in a team of basketball players from Australia who took part in clinics and exhibition games in Suva last week.

The tour was the first of its kind, and Kon hopes to bring more teams and players into the country in the future to help with the development of the sport in Fiji.

“We want to hopefully bring locals to Australia and aboard. And yes we hope this program will help everyone.”

He also mentions he hopes to take a basketball side to Australia in the future.

The visitors left for Australia on Sunday, and are expected to return in July for another tour.