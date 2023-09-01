JWC books quarter-final spot

John Wesley College Under-19 boys has secured its place in the quarter-finals of the Vodafone Secondary School Basketball competition after winning all four of its matches.

The side defeated Swami Vivekananda College 27-11 in round seven today.

JWC also defeated reigning champions Queen Victoria School 31-18, 30-13 against Marist Brothers High School and edged International Secondary School 26-13.

QVS suffered its second loss, going down 16-13 to Marist Brothers High.

They had earlier lost 18-31 to John Wesley College.

QVS has only one win so far beating Swami Vivekananda College 15-7 yesterday.

Looking at the girl’s U19 grade, SVC beat Tilak 17-11 in the Elimination round.

In the U17 girls, Adi Cakobau School defeated Natabua High School 27-7, International School Nadi went down to Suva Grammar School 39-5, Saint Joseph’s edged Yat Sen 22-21 and Tilka High School beat SVC 14-6.

In the U15 girls, YSS defeated Saint Joseph’s 24-5, Suva Grammar thrashed Tilak 48-4 and NHS defeated Fiji Agape Mission School 31-22.

The competition will have the finals played tomorrow at the multipurpose court in Lautoka.