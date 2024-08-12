Harlem Globetrotters stars to visit Fiji

Two renowned Harlem Globetrotters players, Will "Bull" Bullard and Cherelle "Torch" George [Source: Pinnaxis and WBUR]

Two renowned Harlem Globetrotters players, Will “Bull” Bullard and Cherelle “Torch” George, are scheduled to visit Fiji this week as part of a Sports Diplomacy tour.

This initiative is made possible through a partnership between the U.S. Embassy and Basketball Fiji, encompassing visits to Fiji and Nauru.

The Harlem Globetrotters are an American exhibition basketball team that has captivated millions around the world with their exceptional combination of athleticism, comedy, and theatrical performances.

During their visit, the Globetrotters will host a special public event at Yat Sen School on Friday.

This family-friendly event will be open to all and will feature Bull and Torch showcasing their basketball skills, leading interactive games, and presenting the Globetrotters’ unique blend of talent and humor.

The event is scheduled to take place from 5pm to 7pm and is free for all attendees.