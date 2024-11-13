Fiji U15 beats Guam by narrow margin

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Under 15’s men’s basketball team claimed an 85-82 victory over Guam at the FIBA U15 Oceania Cup in Australia.

Ratu Gosho Vishanin, who ended up being Fiji’s star in the game came out of the gates firing all cylinders, scoring 13 points by himself in the first quarter alone for Fiji – nearly matching Guam’s total of 17 in the first interval.

He was not alone as Kalae Kenny nearly matched the highest scoring total with 27 total points with 4 three-point shots made.

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji is now in a position to be able to sweep Group B, and they’ll meet Cook Islands next at 7.30 tonight.

Meanwhile, the women’s U15 team lost 76-52 to Tonga.