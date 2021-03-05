Curry wins NBA All Star three-pointer

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry claimed the NBA All Star three-pointer.

Curry drilled the money shot to win the event for the second time in his career.

He scored 28 points in the final round, after breaking the record for most points scored in a single round when he put up 31 points in the first round of the event.

His win makes him part of elite company, becoming just the seventh player in league history to win multiple 3-Point Contests and the only active player to win it twice.

It looked like Mike Conley might possibly take the trophy after putting up 27 points in the final round, but in typical Curry fashion, there was no stopping him as he started to heat up.

Jayson Tatum finished in third place, securing 25 points.