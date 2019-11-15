Home

Basketball

Becky Hammon first woman to coach NBA team

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 1, 2021 4:43 pm

Becky Hammon has created history after becoming the first woman to coach an NBA team.

The assistant coach took over the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday.

Hammon and the Spurs already had a lot to contend with against the defending league champion Lakers.

Article continues after advertisement

Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.

 

