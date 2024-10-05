Aces G Tiffany Hayes named Sixth Player of the Year

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) [Source: Reuters]

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes was named the 2024 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.

Hayes received 38 of 67 votes from a national media panel, winning the honour for the first time.

New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (21 votes) finished second in the voting. To be eligible, players must appear in more games as a reserve than as a starter.

In her 12th season in the league and first with Las Vegas, Hayes averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33 games (five starts). She shot 40.2 percent from 3-point distance.

Among all players who qualified for the award, Hayes ranked first in total points (313) and points per game.

Hayes, 35, was an All-Star in 2017 and has career averages of 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 350 games (279 starts) with the Atlanta Dream (2012-19, 2021-22), Connecticut Sun (2023) and Aces.

She is the fourth player to win Sixth Player of the Year as a member of the Aces, joining Alysha Clark (2023), Kelsey Plum (2021) and Dearica Hamby (2020 and 2019).