Badminton Secondary School Competition is back

Badminton Fiji has given life to the Secondary School Championship after a lapse of four years.

Badminton President Joe Gibson says the competition this year will be an exciting one as they have new schools competing.

The president says this is a great opportunity for them to start identifying talents.

“It’s really good to have ACS playing with us today and it’s really good to see because this is a sort of development plan and for us looking for talents”

A total of six schools will be competing in this year’s competition.

Yat Sen Secondary School is the defending champion both in the girls and boys categories.

The competition is underway at the Yat Sen Secondary School Hall in Suva and will come to an end tomorrow.