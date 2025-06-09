Badminton Fiji gears up for Oceania Championships

[File Photo]

First on Badminton Fiji’s calendar for the 2026 season is the Oceania Championships, which will be held in New Zealand next month.

National coach Steven Low says preparations began last year, with players undergoing a training camp in December.

Based on their performances over the past few weeks, Low is pleased with the progress shown by his athletes.

“So throughout our December training camp, we focused on our athlete’s weaknesses, that they need to improve before they go into the tournament so we can have a competition skill level against those overseas players. Once they master their skills, they can go to the tournament’s and grow from what they learn there.”

He confirmed that a 10-member squad—comprising six men and four women—will be selected to represent the country.

The championships will be staged at the Badminton North Harbor Centre in Auckland from February 8 to 12.

