Ba thumps Rewa in IDC opener

Defending champions Ba Women FC made a commanding start to their Fiji FA Women’s Inter-District Championship campaign, thrashing Rewa 7–0 in their opening match in Suva this afternoon.

Ba asserted control early and went into halftime with a dominant 4–0 lead following an impressive first-half display.

Cema Nasau opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Asela Cokanisiga doubled the advantage in the 23rd. Aliza Hussein added a third just three minutes later, with Sisilia Kuladina completing the first-half rout in the 31st minute.

The champions maintained their intensity after the break, with Cokanisiga completing her brace in the second half.

Elesi Tabunase also got on the scoresheet, while Rewa’s difficult outing was compounded by an own goal from Naomi Waqanidrola.

Ba will next face hosts Suva at 11am tomorrow, while Rewa take on Labasa at 1pm at the Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

