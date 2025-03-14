Away game curse continues for the Drua

[ Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s woes on the road persisted as they suffered a 38-21 defeat at the hands of the ACT Brumbies in Canberra in round 5 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Season.

Despite a late resurgence in the second half, the visitors were unable to overturn a dominant first-half performance by the home side.

The Brumbies raced to a commanding 28-7 lead at halftime, courtesy of early tries from Len Ikitau, Ryan Lonergan, and Andy Muirhead, with Noah Lolesio converting efficiently.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua’s lone response in the opening half came through a try from Elia Canakaivata, converted by Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

Fijian Drua showed more fight in the second half, with tries from Tevita Ikanivere and Motikiai Murray, both successfully converted, narrowing the gap to 28-21.

However, the Brumbies held firm, sealing the game with a late try from Luke Reimer.

Missed kicks proved costly for Drua, as both Armstrong-Ravula and Lolesio struggled with conversions.

Meanwhile, the Brumbies capitalized on their chances to maintain control.

With this loss, Drua’s away-game troubles continue, as they have yet to find consistent form outside Fiji. They will need to regroup quickly as they aim to bounce back against the Western Force in Perth next weekend.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.