Avengers eyes national selection

The battle for national selection is heating up at the Inter-Club Volleyball Championship, with top teams vying not only for victory but also for spots in Fiji’s extended squad for the upcoming Mini Games.

Among those competing is the Avengers Volleyball Club, featuring a mix of young talent and experienced players who have represented the country on the international stage.

Wayne Fisher, who played for Fiji in beach volleyball at last year’s Pacific Games, says this tournament is a crucial opportunity for players hoping to impress selectors.

“We are using this competition as a stepping stone for the players that want to get selected into the Mini Games. The Fiji Volleyball Federation has their selectors here, and I think they will be picking the ex-tended squad from this tournament.”

With a few national reps in the squad, Fisher believes their experience will help younger players looking to make the national team.

“We hope that experience will rub off on the younger players trying to make the national team. The goal from the boys is always the same—to represent the country.”

The championship, which began today, is expected to deliver intense com-petition as players fight for a place in the extended squad.

It will wrap up at the national netball center in Laucala Bay, Suva tomorrow.