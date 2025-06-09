Australian football side visits Lovu Community

[Source: Fiji FA Just Play/ Facebook]

The Lovu community in Lautoka was alive with excitement this morning as members of Australia’s Joeys Under-17 football team paid a special visit to the area.

The team is currently in the country on a tour that includes a series of matches against Fiji’s national Under-19 side.

During their visit, the Joeys conducted football drills and played practice matches with children from the community, creating an energetic and inspiring atmosphere.

Following the on-field activities, team members spoke about the importance of inclusion and gender equality in sport, encouraging young players to embrace these values both on and off the field.

Australia’s Joeys will play their first match against Fiji’s Under-19 team tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

