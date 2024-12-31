Young runner finds passion for tracks

Mabel Busby

A 12-year-old student from International School Suva is making strides in athletics after discovering her passion for track and field this year.

Mabel Busby’s journey began unexpectedly but is already inspiring others.

Busby never saw herself as an athlete, but during this year’s primary school athletics, something changed.

She discovered her love for running, and in October, she found the perfect mentor in Fiji’s national athletics coach, Albert Miller.

“Coach Miller has motivated me to do more. He’s great because he doesn’t push me too hard so I don’t hurt myself. He gives us good breaks and good training.”

Her mother, Lisa Busby also praised Miller for his support and tailored coaching methods.

“This is actually going great for her. The previous place we lived in the States didn’t have many opportunities for her, so all of this is new, and she’s really excited about it.”

Lisa learned about Coach Miller through other parents and decided to enroll Mabel in his personal training sessions.

“He’s been great at motivating her and training her to her abilities, not comparing her to others, but helping her prove what she can do.”

Mabel’s story is a reminder of how discovering a passion for sports and having the right mentor can unlock potential.