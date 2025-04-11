Waqairawai steals the win for Lelean

Despite trailing in fourth place throughout the junior boys’ 4×400 meter finals this afternoon, Lelean Memorial School’s Alivereti Waqairawai came in from behind to secure a win for their relay team.

The year-10 student was the last receiver of their relay team, and caught up to first place Nakasi High, beating them by a few inches to the finish line.

Waqairawai says his coach’s voice echoed in his head throughout the race, which saw him give his all to steal a gold medal.

They clocked a time of four minutes and 3.60 seconds for the win.

“He just told us to give our best, and the result will come by itself. That’s all that was going through my head in the race, we were losing and I didn’t want to let my team down.”

While they’re happy with their performance, Waqairawai says they will need to work on a handful of areas before the Fiji Finals.

The Fiji Finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from the 24th to the 26th of this month, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

