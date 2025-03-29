Turuva labels Suva Zone One a success

[File Photo]

Suva Zone One Athletic competition meet director Iferemi Turuva has labeled the event a successful one after it concluded at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday afternoon.

He says while there were a handful of minor hiccups during the two-day competition, he believes it went smoothly.

He thanked all the schools and athletes for coming out and making the competition a successful one, wishing them the best for the Fiji Finals.

“Generally, on the whole competition, I think students enjoyed themselves, I think it is a good time for them to come out and showcase their capabilities in sports and their potential. But now they know if they do their offseason well, your competition will go well.”

He also thanked all the officials and volunteers for coming out and helping with the running of the competition

The Fiji Finals competition will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next month and will air Live on FBC Sports.

